Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov meets with Mike Pompeo

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov held a bilateral meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. One of the topics of the discussion was U.S. visa restrictions for citizens of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The head of the Foreign Ministry repeatedly noted: the decision of the American side directly affects the interests of citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

«The American side expressed its regret and readiness to resolve the situation around this problem, noting the need to intensify interaction of the parties at the level of law enforcement agencies,» the Foreign Ministry said.

According to the press service, Mike Pompeo drew attention to the objective technical aspects of the issue related to the relevant standards of the U.S. Government.

Earlier, the U.S. authorities included Kyrgyzstan, Eritrea, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania in the list of countries on which visa restrictions were imposed.

«We believe that in this way Kyrgyz-American relations have suffered a considerable damage,» the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan said.
