11:38
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in 2020

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted the first intervention in 2020 to stabilize situation in the foreign exchange market. Official website of the bank says.

Related news
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan reach $ 2.4 billion
The bank sold $ 13.8 million with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 17.2 million — with settlements other than the date of the transaction. This is the largest intervention in the last two months.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic also sold dollars in 2019. In total, six interventions have been conducted. At least $ 143,450,000 have been sold during them.

As of today, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks purchase the U.S. dollars for 69.7-69.8 soms, and sell — for 69.9 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at about 69.85 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/142407/
views: 52
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes selling $ 27 million
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes in foreign exchange market
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes for the 1st time in four months
National Bank conducts third intervention for week to hold growth of dollar
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan enters foreign exchange market
Popular
Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people
USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries
Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations
3 February, Monday
11:15
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in some Bishkek districts Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in some Bi...
11:10
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in 2020
10:58
Number of victims of new coronavirus in China increasing
10:41
At least 60 face recognition cameras installed in Bishkek
10:33
New virus in China: 18 Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Wuhan