National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in 2020

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted the first intervention in 2020 to stabilize situation in the foreign exchange market. Official website of the bank says.

The bank sold $ 13.8 million with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 17.2 million — with settlements other than the date of the transaction. This is the largest intervention in the last two months.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic also sold dollars in 2019. In total, six interventions have been conducted. At least $ 143,450,000 have been sold during them.

As of today, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks purchase the U.S. dollars for 69.7-69.8 soms, and sell — for 69.9 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at about 69.85 soms.