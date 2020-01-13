International reserves of Kyrgyzstan reach $ 2.4 billion

As a result of 2019, the gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan grew by $ 55.54 million. The National Bank of the country reported.

Based on the results of 2019, the gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan reached $ 2,424.11 billion. This is the highest figure since 2002, when the National Bank first began to publish data on the level of the reserves. Over the year, the reserves have increased by $ 268.65 million.

The National Bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. In 2019, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has intervened only six times, selling dollars. In total, $ 143,450 million have been sold in the foreign exchange market.