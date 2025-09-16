14:22
USD 87.45
EUR 102.64
RUB 1.04
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first currency intervention since spring

For the first time since spring, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan carried out a currency intervention, selling $81.5 million on the market. Official data published on the bank’s website say.

Of this amount, $53 million were sold with same-day settlement, while $28.5 million were sold with settlement on the other date.

Since the beginning of 2025, the National Bank has intervened in the market four times, with a total foreign currency sale volume of $378.6 million.

No reverse interventions have been conducted this year.
link: https://24.kg/english/343693/
views: 275
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan records decrease in export and import of goods in Q2
National Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s 2025 GDP growth forecast
New collectible coin of Historical Events series to be put into circulation
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns about another fraudulent scheme
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 9.25 percent
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan plans to scale up QR code payments
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan extends suspension of currency exchange restrictions
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan raises discount rate to 9.25 percent
Kyrgyzstan’s National Bank sets record for gold reserves
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan discloses 2025 currency intervention figures
Popular
Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry
Earthquake occurs near Bishkek Earthquake occurs near Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026 Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026
Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan
16 September, Tuesday
14:14
Heroes commemorated at Ata-Beyit complex: Three years since border tragedy Heroes commemorated at Ata-Beyit complex: Three years s...
14:02
Dedicated bus lanes back on agenda in Bishkek
13:44
Over 99 percent of children in Kyrgyzstan have birth certificates
12:55
36 more processing plants to be opened in Kyrgyzstan by the end of year
12:46
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain approve agreement on air traffic