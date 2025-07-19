National Bank of Kyrgyzstan discloses 2025 currency intervention figures

In 2025, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted foreign exchange interventions totaling $279.1 million. The data released by the bank say.

Between January 14 and May 26, the National Bank carried out three interventions to sell U.S. dollars. Of the total amount, $169.6 million was sold with same-day settlement, while $127.5 million was sold with settlement on another day.

So far this year, no currency purchases have been made by the central bank.

For comparison, in 2024 the National Bank conducted 13 interventions, selling a total of $675.6 million.

Foreign exchange interventions are carried out to mitigate sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate.