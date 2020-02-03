11:37
First death from coronavirus registered outside of China

The first death from a coronavirus was registered outside of China. A 44-year-old man from the Chinese city of Wuhan died of the infection in the Philippines. The Philippine’s branch of the World Health Organization informed on Twitter.

«A man aged 44 is the second confirmed infected with 2019-nCoV coronavirus in the Philippines,» the message says. The organization added that the man died on Saturday, on February 1.

At least 304 people died from the new coronavirus in China. Data of an online map developed by scientists say. China’s state television confirms the data.
