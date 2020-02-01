16:52
Ex-director of Judicial Department at Supreme Court arrested in Bishkek

The staff of the Ant-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan found out within registered pre-trial proceedings that some judicial officials extorted money and received a large bribe from a businessman for concluding contracts during tenders for repair of the buildings of the Pervomaisky District Court and the Judicial Department in Bishkek.

Direct evidence of involvement of the management of the Judicial Department in the aforementioned crimes was received. In this regard, the State Secretary of the Judicial Department, the head of one of the departments (a preventive measure in the form of detention), the chief specialist, and an engineer were brought to criminal liability.

The former director of the Judicial Department Rustam Ibraimov also received a notification of suspicion the day before. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for him. An investigation is underway.
