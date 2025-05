Security service officers detained the head of one of the Municipal Territorial Departments (MTD) of the Bishkek City Hall. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The head of one of the MTDs of the capital’s City Hall, K.E.A., demanded 20,000 soms from a citizen in exchange for approving the expansion and changing the functional purpose of a previously leased land plot, located on the territory of the city," the statement says.

The official was caught red-handed on May 20 while taking the bribe. A criminal case has been initiated, and K.E.A. has been placed in a pre-trial detention center.

The investigation is ongoing.