Head of Department and lecturer of Bishkek College of Architecture detained

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported that the head of the Department of the Bishkek College of Architecture and Management in Construction K.D.S. and lecturer I.N.S. extorted money from students for admission to final state exams and the defense of their diploma thesis. A case was opened under the article «Extortion » of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

They were detained on June 24 while receiving money. At the same time, the investigation had previously recorded receiving of 20,000 soms in cash and using an electronic wallet by lecturer I.N.S. Thus, the head of the Department was placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS, and the lecturer was released on recognizance not to leave the city.