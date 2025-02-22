Chief Specialist of Bishkek City Hall's Transport Department detained

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS), as part of its anti-corruption work, prevented the fact of taking a bribe by the Chief Specialist of the Bishkek City Hall’s Transport and Road Infrastructure Development Department. The press center of the State Committee reported.

According to its data, on February 18, 2025, A.T.T. was detained while taking 60,000 soms. According to the investigation, he extorted money under the threat of inspections by regulatory authorities.

It was revealed that the municipal employee repeatedly received bribes from a citizen in exchange for assistance in resolving various issues beyond his official powers.

A criminal case was opened against the detained. On February 19, 2025, the court chose a preventive measure for the official in form of detention until April 19, 2025.