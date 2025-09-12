14:13
Osh city municipal employees detained on suspicion of taking bribes

Officials have been detained on suspicion of receiving bribes. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

According to it, on September 4, citizen A.K. applied to the police department with a written statement asking to take measures against employees of the municipal water management department of the city of Osh, who from 2022 to the present, in addition to the basic fee for used water at four car washes in the city, illegally took 5,000 soms from each of them every month. The total amount of material damage caused was 360,000 soms.

Based on this fact, the investigative service opened a criminal case under Article 342 (bribe-taking) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/343256/
views: 164
