The prosecutor of Alamedin district of Chui region, Zhamalbek Satybaldiev, was caught red-handed while taking a bribe. A source in the security forces told 24.kg news agency.

Zhamalbek Satybaldiev was arrested the day before, March 19, by security services officers together with the Military Prosecutor’s Office while receiving $2,500. He extorted money from a defendant for a positive court decision. He was placed in a temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security.