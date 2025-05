Senior lieutenant of police B.A.N., senior criminal investigator of the Department of Internal Affairs of Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region, was caught red-handed while taking a bribe, the press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the security service, the policeman threatened the victim with criminal liability in a criminal case initiated on the fact of fraud, and extorted money.

The senior lieutenant was caught red-handed while receiving 30,000 soms, and earlier the victim transferred him 13,000 soms through a banking application.

The detainee was placed in the pre-trial detention center of Karakol city.