UK withdraws from the European Union

The United Kingdom is no longer part of the European Union from today on. The Brexit that has been discussed for several years happened.

Representatives of the United Kingdom will cease to participate in the work of the European Commission, European Parliament, European Council, other bodies and services of the EU.

Great Britain became the first country to withdraw from the EU.

In honor of the event, the Royal Mint issued a 50 pence commemorative coin with the inscription «Peace, prosperity and friendship with all peoples» and the date January 31, 2020 on the reverse.

During a referendum in the UK in 2016, citizens voted for its withdrawal from the EU.

However, residents of Scotland and Northern Ireland mostly opposed it. On March 29, 2017, the United Kingdom officially notified the European Council of its intention to leave the EU. The European Council approved the Brexit agreement on October 17, 2019.

On January 23, 2020, the document was endorsed by Queen Elizabeth II. On January 24, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed a Brexit bill. The European Parliament ratified an agreement on Britain’s withdrawal from the EU on January 29.