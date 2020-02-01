13:51
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

UK withdraws from the European Union

The United Kingdom is no longer part of the European Union from today on. The Brexit that has been discussed for several years happened.

Representatives of the United Kingdom will cease to participate in the work of the European Commission, European Parliament, European Council, other bodies and services of the EU.

Great Britain became the first country to withdraw from the EU.

In honor of the event, the Royal Mint issued a 50 pence commemorative coin with the inscription «Peace, prosperity and friendship with all peoples» and the date January 31, 2020 on the reverse.

During a referendum in the UK in 2016, citizens voted for its withdrawal from the EU.

However, residents of Scotland and Northern Ireland mostly opposed it. On March 29, 2017, the United Kingdom officially notified the European Council of its intention to leave the EU. The European Council approved the Brexit agreement on October 17, 2019.

On January 23, 2020, the document was endorsed by Queen Elizabeth II. On January 24, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed a Brexit bill. The European Parliament ratified an agreement on Britain’s withdrawal from the EU on January 29.
link: https://24.kg/english/142323/
views: 100
Print
Related
Ten answers on the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union
EU and Central Asia: Tackling climate change is a priority
EU transfers €8.05 million grant for education to Kyrgyzstan
EU to spend €800,000 on combating gender-based violence in Kyrgyzstan
EU High Representative praises KR's efforts to tackle environmental issues
Additional measures needed for Kyrgyz exporters to benefit from GSP +
New agreement between EU and Kyrgyzstan may be signed in 2020
Bishkek to host 1st European Union - Central Asia Economic Forum
Border Management Assistance Program in Central Asia BOMCA-9 to be extended
Kyrgyzstan ready to sign agreement with Great Britain after Brexit
Popular
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
China predicts peak of coronavirus outbreak China predicts peak of coronavirus outbreak
New virus in China: Situation in Kyrgyzstan is under control of President New virus in China: Situation in Kyrgyzstan is under control of President
Kyrgyzstan intends to impose ban on import of agricultural products from China Kyrgyzstan intends to impose ban on import of agricultural products from China
1 February, Saturday
13:41
U.S. Ambassador comments on visa restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis U.S. Ambassador comments on visa restrictions for Kyrgy...
13:26
Air pollution level decreases in all districts of Bishkek
13:11
Ten answers on the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union
12:42
USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries
12:33
UK withdraws from the European Union