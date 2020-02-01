13:51
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Four tax officials fired after complaints from Kyrgyzstanis in 2019

After complaints from citizens, four employees of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan were fired in 2019. The state service reported.

In total, the service has received 179 appeals and complaints from citizens and taxpayers last year. At least 82 of them were received in written form, 46 — via e-mail, 48 — through helpline and hotline, and 3 — through the media.

«At least 119 of the appeals and complaints received concerned illegal actions of tax officials and 29 contained information on non-compliance with tax laws by business entities, the rest related to tax legislation issue,» the State Tax Service said.

Based on the results of official investigations, 58 employees were punished. At least 4 of them were dismissed, 10 were severely reprimanded, 16 were reprimanded, 17 were issued warnings, 5 received incomplete compliance notifications, 6 were strictly warned.
link: https://24.kg/english/142319/
views: 91
Print
Related
Tax Service expands Single Window network in regions of Kyrgyzstan
37 tax officials punished after complaints from population in 2019
State Tax Service launches pilot project on electronic invoices from July 1
New Deputy Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Over 1,000 car owners fined for non-payment of tax in Kyrgyzstan
Tax officer extorting 200,000 soms caught red-handed
Almost 13,000 entrepreneurs violated tax laws since beginning of 2018
Kyrgyzstan starts issue of electronic licenses throughout republic
Three employees of Tax Service fired after complaints of citizens
Issue of electronic licenses throughout Kyrgyzstan to start in October
Popular
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
China predicts peak of coronavirus outbreak China predicts peak of coronavirus outbreak
New virus in China: Situation in Kyrgyzstan is under control of President New virus in China: Situation in Kyrgyzstan is under control of President
Kyrgyzstan intends to impose ban on import of agricultural products from China Kyrgyzstan intends to impose ban on import of agricultural products from China
1 February, Saturday
13:41
U.S. Ambassador comments on visa restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis U.S. Ambassador comments on visa restrictions for Kyrgy...
13:26
Air pollution level decreases in all districts of Bishkek
13:11
Ten answers on the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union
12:42
USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries
12:33
UK withdraws from the European Union