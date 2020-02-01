Four tax officials fired after complaints from Kyrgyzstanis in 2019

After complaints from citizens, four employees of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan were fired in 2019. The state service reported.

In total, the service has received 179 appeals and complaints from citizens and taxpayers last year. At least 82 of them were received in written form, 46 — via e-mail, 48 — through helpline and hotline, and 3 — through the media.

«At least 119 of the appeals and complaints received concerned illegal actions of tax officials and 29 contained information on non-compliance with tax laws by business entities, the rest related to tax legislation issue,» the State Tax Service said.

Based on the results of official investigations, 58 employees were punished. At least 4 of them were dismissed, 10 were severely reprimanded, 16 were reprimanded, 17 were issued warnings, 5 received incomplete compliance notifications, 6 were strictly warned.