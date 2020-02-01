12:14
Kyrgyzstan receives gold award of Wanderlust Travel Magazine

Kyrgyzstan received gold award and took the first place following a voting of readers of the international Wanderlust Travel Magazine in Top Emerging Destination in 2020 nomination. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The awarding ceremony took place at the London Olympia exhibition center, where the largest tourism fair Destinations: The Holiday and Travel Show was opened.

The department added that the awards were given in 11 nominations, including Best Country, Best City, Best Airport, Best Travel Guides, Top Airlines and etc.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UK Edil Baisalov attended the Reader Travel Awards ceremony.

«In his speech, he thanked the magazine for recognition and noted that Kyrgyzstan does not promote mass tourism, but tourism for intelligent and environmentally conscious travelers who can appreciate its nature and cultural heritage. Readers of Wanderlust Travel Magazine are especially distinguished by these qualities, and therefore their recognition is especially meaningful for our country,» the statement says.

Wanderlust Travel Magazine is the most popular British travel magazine (wanderlust is translated as «passion for travel»), covering adventure, cultural and special travels. The magazine is published 10 times a year.
