10:47
Two cases of coronavirus registered in Russia

First two patients with a new type of coronavirus were registered in Russia — in Transbaikal and Tyumen Oblast. Interfax reported with reference to the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, the head of the emergency response center Tatyana Golikova.

According to her, the infected are Chinese citizens.

Tatyana Golikova added that Russia restricted crossing of the Mongolian border because of the coronavirus and began evacuation of Russian citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan and Hubei, if they wish.

According to her, 300 citizens of Russia are in Wuhan, 341 — in Hubei province.

Recall, WHO declared a global health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

According to recent reports, 213 people have already died from it in China.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was detected in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The source of infection was animals that were sold on the local market. Most likely, 2019-nCoV is a hybrid of snake and bat coronaviruses that appeared about two years ago, but got into the human body only now.
link: https://24.kg/english/142310/
