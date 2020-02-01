10:46
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Civic activist Melis Aspekov interrogated for two hours

Civic activist Melis Aspekov was summoned for questioning to the Bishkek Police Department the day before. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to Melis Aspekov, he was summoned for interrogation as a witness on statement of the deputy of the Parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov about alleged extortion of money from him by the civic activist.

«Chynybai Tursunbekov filed this application back in September with the State Committee for National Security. It turns out that it was sent to the police department of the capital. It all started due to the fact that I submitted a statement concerning the ex-speaker to the Prosecutor General’s Office. I asked to check his property, whether it was acquired legally, including the distillery, because the shareholders came to me and claimed that the enterprise was artificially made bankrupt and sold for nothing,» he said.

In his statement Chynybai Tursunbekov noted that the civic activist demanded a large sum of money from him, in order facts about the distillery not to be published on the Internet.

However, according to Melis Aspekov, the investigation has no evidence that he demanded money from the member of Parliament.

«The interrogation lasted two hours. The investigator says there is no evidence. Chynybai Tursunbekov could provide audio or photo evidence, but there are none,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/142302/
views: 77
Print
Related
Parliament deputy Dzhanybek Bakchiev summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Parliament deputy Altynbek Sulaimanov summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Koi-Tash events. France-Presse journalist summoned to Interior Ministry
Member of Atambayev’s headquarters summoned for interrogation
Ex-Minister of Economy Temir Sariev repeatedly summoned for interrogation
Zhantoro Satybaldiev summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Temir Sariev summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Albek Ibraimov summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Deputy of Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev comes to SCNS for interrogation
Former Minister of Economy summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Popular
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
China predicts peak of coronavirus outbreak China predicts peak of coronavirus outbreak
New virus in China: Situation in Kyrgyzstan is under control of President New virus in China: Situation in Kyrgyzstan is under control of President
Kyrgyzstan intends to impose ban on import of agricultural products from China Kyrgyzstan intends to impose ban on import of agricultural products from China
1 February, Saturday
10:28
Two cases of coronavirus registered in Russia Two cases of coronavirus registered in Russia
10:14
About 638 million soms in fines paid within Safe City project
10:07
Suspects in murder of disabled person detained in Bishkek
09:59
Number of officials of Kyrgyzstan reprimanded
09:41
Civic activist Melis Aspekov interrogated for two hours
31 January, Friday
18:31
Kyrgyzstan starts export of fuel oil to Georgia
17:49
Border with China still closed
17:37
SCNS to check real estate of the Matraimovs in Dubai
17:32
Matraimovs’ lawyer proposes international examination of investigation