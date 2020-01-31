Border with China still closed

Border between Kyrgyzstan and China is still closed. The Public Relations and Media Service of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Checkpoints Torugart-Avtodorozhny and Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny do not work. However, the State Border Service failed to clarify either the reasons, the deadlines, or on whose initiative the border remains closed.

The date of resumption of passage of persons, vehicles and goods will be additionally reported.

The checkpoints have been closed from January 24 to January 30 at the initiative of the Chinese side in connection with the celebration of the New Year in China. Passage through them was to resume today. The State Border Service did not specify who initiated extension of the closure.

All flights between the Kyrgyz Republic and the PRC have been suspended since January 24. The flight to Urumqi is suspended until January 31.

The Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic proposes to close the border with China due to the fact that WHO has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

According to recent reports, 213 people have already died from it in China.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was detected in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The source of infection was animals that were sold on the local market. Most likely, 2019-nCoV is a hybrid of snake and bat coronaviruses that appeared about two years ago, but got into the human body only now.