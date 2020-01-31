17:58
Saimaiti’s murder: $ 88 million taken out of Kyrgyzstan in 2019

At least $ 88 million have been taken out of Kyrgyzstan in 2019. A representative of the State Tax Service announced at a meeting of the deputy commission on investigation of murder of a Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti in Turkey.

According to him, the names voiced in the investigations of Azattyk and Kloop are not in the list of declared money transfers.

«I have data only from 2017. Then, having declared it, they took out $ 70 million, in 2018 — $ 159 million, in 2019 — $ 88 million. This list does not include the people voiced in the material of journalists,» representative of the STS said.
https://24.kg/english/142260/
views: 86
