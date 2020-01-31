Saimaiti’s murder: Financial police tell about tax evasion of 6 billion soms

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan explained why it has been checking information about transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan for a long time after publication of the journalistic investigation by Azattyk and Kloop. The Deputy Chairman of the Financial police Emil Zhamgyrchiev told about it at a meeting of the deputy commission on investigation of the murder of a Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti in Turkey.

According to him, during the investigation, information about transfer of money from 25 commercial banks of the Kyrgyz Republic was received and all involved persons were questioned.

«It was not in our interests to play for time, but we withstood the procedure. Azattyk did not give us any documents and originals, except for a copy of a bank document for $ 50 million. We have invited journalists for interrogation twice, but they didn’t come,» Emil Zhamgyrchiev said.

According to him, the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes had no reason to interrogate Aierken Saimaiti, since he was a citizen of the PRC and there was no evidence of damage to the state budget.

«Damage to the state was found out only in August 2019. It was proved by the Tax Service. Based on this, in September, we put Aierken Saimaiti on the wanted list. We did not have time to interrogate him,» the deputy head of the state service noted.

According to him, $ 932 million have been transferred from Kyrgyzstan on behalf of three persons in 2011-2017. $ 599 million have been transferred on behalf of Aierken Saimaiti, $ 26 million — on behalf of his wife, and $ 318 million was transferred from Abdyraz. Tax evasion amounted to more than 6 billion soms. In 2013-2017, Abdyraz company had imported textiles for $ 1,534 billion.