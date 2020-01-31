14:56
Foreign Ministry considers evacuation of Kyrgyzstanis from Wuhan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the PRC are considering various options for evacuation of citizens of Kyrgyzstan from China, in particular from Wuhan city. The Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Due to the outbreak of 2019-nCoV coronavirus, the Embassy and Consular Offices of Kyrgyzstan receive phone calls and appeals from Kyrgyz citizens in the PRC and their relatives round-the-clock to provide the necessary information, advice, and possible assistance.     

The Foreign Ministry calls on citizens who are now in China to provide addresses, contacts and other relevant information to the overseas agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic in the PRC.

 “Students of Kyrgyzstan in China created various groups in WeChat messenger, and from 200 to 500 participants are registered in each of them. They include employees of overseas agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic in China. We recall about recommendations to refrain from traveling to China until the epidemiological situation associated with the outbreak of coronavirus is stabilized,” the message says.

Those who still will go to China are advised not to visit crowded places and strictly follow the recommendations of local authorities and medical institutions.

Contact information of the Department of Consular Services and Diplomatic Missions of Kyrgyzstan in China:

- Department of Consular Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Bishkek, 10, Togolok Moldo Street, office phone number +996312663405 (ext. 105, 109, 119), 660811 (ext. 105, 109, 119);

- Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in China: H 10/11 King's Villas No. 18, Xiaun Road, Beijing 100016, China, office phone number +861064681297, e-mail: kgembassy.cn@mfa.gov.kg, emergency phone numbers: +8613260203680; +8613581902801; 

- Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Guangzhou: Room No. 707, Grand Tower No. 228, Tianhe Road, Guangzhou, 510620, China, office phone number +862038013875, e-mail: kgconsulate-guangzhou@mfa.gov.kg;

- Visa office of the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Urumqi: No. 876, Davan Bei, Urumqi city, China, 830063, e-mail: kgconsulate.urumchi@mfa.gov.kg, emergency phone numbers: +8613325629147, +8618599044747;

In addition, the Department of Consular Service has a hotline number: +996551312000 (receives calls, voice and text messages via social media and WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram messengers).

 The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was detected in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The source of infection was animals that were sold on the local market. Most likely, 2019-nCoV is a hybrid of snake and bat coronaviruses that appeared about two years ago, but got into the human body only now.
