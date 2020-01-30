19:08
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

National Bank to smooth out sharp fluctuations in exchange rate in 2020

Actions of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan in the domestic foreign exchange market will be aimed at smoothing out sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate. Statement about monetary policy of the bank for 2020 says.

The document notes that an important condition for effective influence of monetary policy on the economy is a floating exchange rate. Therefore, the National Bank follows the floating exchange rate regime adopted by Kyrgyzstan, which is formed through market mechanisms based on supply and demand.

«The National Bank will continue to assess the risks and consequences of the possible impact of external factors on the domestic foreign exchange market. If external risks intensify, the National Bank will take the necessary monetary policy measures to mitigate possible negative consequences,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/142145/
views: 68
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
New member of Board of National Bank appointed
Year’s results: 2019 was positive for financial sector of Kyrgyzstan
Temporary administration mode extended at Eurasian Savings Bank
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes first time in December selling dollars
National Bank comments on transfer of $ 48.3 bln from Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
National Bank proposes temporary administration regime for payment systems
National Bank annuls registration of 3 electronic money system operators
Popular
Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan
New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended
Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
30 January, Thursday
18:11
National Bank to smooth out sharp fluctuations in exchange rate in 2020 National Bank to smooth out sharp fluctuations in excha...
17:53
Kyrgyz military to participate in Victory Parade in Moscow
17:43
Kyrgyzstan has no database of children involved in worst forms of labor
17:28
Suspect in rape of 9-year-old girl wanted in Nooken district
17:07
Electronic ticketing: Payment of fares to become completely non-cash in March