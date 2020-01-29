Arrived from China students have no coronavirus symptoms

Students, who arrived from China, will stay in the hospital until the end of the incubation period. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The students are under constant medical supervision. Their condition is satisfactory, clinical signs and symptoms of coronavirus have not yet been registered.

«The incubation period, according to the latest information from WHO, lasts up to 10 days. They will stay in the hospital all this time,» the ministry noted.

Recall, six students studying in Urumqi arrived in Kyrgyzstan on January 28 through Ak-Zhol checkpoint. They arrived by land transport through Khorgos checkpoint in Kazakhstan. They were met by doctors at the border and, for the purpose of prevention, were placed in wards of the Issyk-Ata Territorial Hospital.