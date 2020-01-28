21:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Arrived from China students sent to Issyk-Ata hospital

Kyrgyz students, who arrived from China, were placed in box wards of the Issyk-Ata Territorial Hospital. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Early in the morning on January 28, six students, studying in China in Urumqi city, arrived in Kyrgyzstan through Akzhol checkpoint. They arrived by land transport through Khorgos. At the border they were met by health officials and placed in the hospital for prevention.

«All the students are under constant medical supervision. Their condition is satisfactory, no clinical signs and symptoms of coronavirus have been detected. At the moment, laboratory diagnostic tests are being conducted. According to the standards of infectious diseases, people arriving from places where the virus is detected must undergo the necessary laboratory tests before a final diagnosis is made,» the Ministry of Health said.
link: https://24.kg/english/141883/
views: 85
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan exports 14 tons of gold to China in 2019
Arrived from China Kyrgyz students quarantined
Kyrgyzstan intends to impose ban on import of agricultural products from China
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
New virus in China: Scientists develop online map to track situation
New virus in China: Situation in Kyrgyzstan is under control of President
Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China
New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended
New virus in China: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan opens hotline
New virus in China: Fifteen Kyrgyzstanis stay in Wuhan
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake
Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303 Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303
Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
28 January, Tuesday
19:52
Angela Merkel sends postcard to family of Almazbek Atambayev Angela Merkel sends postcard to family of Almazbek Atam...
19:38
Kyrgyzstan loses to Turkmenistan at Futsal Tournament in Dushanbe
19:04
Ex-vice mayor of Bishkek to become envoy to CIS Economic Council
18:54
Arrived from China students sent to Issyk-Ata hospital
18:31
Fugitive ex-SRS official Nasirbek Almamatov put on Interpol’s wanted list