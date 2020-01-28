Arrived from China students sent to Issyk-Ata hospital

Kyrgyz students, who arrived from China, were placed in box wards of the Issyk-Ata Territorial Hospital. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Early in the morning on January 28, six students, studying in China in Urumqi city, arrived in Kyrgyzstan through Akzhol checkpoint. They arrived by land transport through Khorgos. At the border they were met by health officials and placed in the hospital for prevention.

«All the students are under constant medical supervision. Their condition is satisfactory, no clinical signs and symptoms of coronavirus have been detected. At the moment, laboratory diagnostic tests are being conducted. According to the standards of infectious diseases, people arriving from places where the virus is detected must undergo the necessary laboratory tests before a final diagnosis is made,» the Ministry of Health said.