Man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for raping his minor daughter

Uzgen District Court sentenced a man who raped his minor daughter. Website of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan says.

The court verdict notes that the defendant pleaded guilty.

«According to the accused, his wife died in 2013, and he married again two years later. After some time, he divorced and brought up his children alone. In 2018, he decided to satisfy his sexual needs, brought the girl into a room, laid her on a sofa and raped her. He didn’t know that his daughter was pregnant,» the verdict says.

Testimony of the victim, given by her during the investigation, was read out in court. The girl told that her father raped her twice. Police found out the fact of rape when she was six months pregnant.

The court sentenced the accused to 12 years and six months in prison.

Policemen conducted households visits and revealed the pregnant girl in Uzgen. It turned out that the teenager got pregnant after being raped by her own father, who suffers from a mental illness.