Aigul Ryskulova will become Plenipotentiary Representative of Kyrgyzstan in the Commission on Economic Issues at the CIS Economic Council. Her candidacy was approved by the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Recommendation was made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Aigul Ryskulova worked as Vice Mayor of the capital of Kyrgyzstan from 2014 to 2018.