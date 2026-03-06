18:57
Kyrgyzstan ends participation in CIS Agreement on Border Troops Data Exchange

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a protocol terminating the application of the CIS agreement concerning funding for the intergovernmental information exchange system among border troops. The resolution was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The protocol, originally signed on November 21, 2014, in Ashgabat, provides for the cessation of the agreement regulating the financing of the creation of an intergovernmental information exchange system among the border troops of CIS member states. The original agreement was concluded on October 9, 1997.

The document was adopted to fulfill domestic legal procedures under the Law on International Treaties.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to notify the CIS Executive Committee that Kyrgyzstan has completed all necessary domestic procedures for the protocol to enter into force.

The resolution will take effect in seven days.
