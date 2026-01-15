12:03
Year of Health Protection to be held in Commonwealth countries

The CIS countries have approved an extensive plan of events for 2026, which has been declared the Year of Health Protection in the Commonwealth. The CIS Executive Committee reported.

The main goal is to join forces to preserve the health of citizens, exchange best practices, and develop international cooperation, including with the World Health Organization.

The plan consists of 10 sections and includes about 100 different activities, the key ones being:

  • improving the joint legal framework in the field of health care;
  • preventing non-communicable diseases and improving primary health care;
  • joint scientific research, conferences, and forums;
  • sharing experiences to introduce innovative medical technologies;
  • developing cooperation through basic and specialized CIS healthcare organizations.
link: https://24.kg/english/357925/
