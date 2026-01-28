Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with CIS Ambassadors

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Ambassadors of CIS member states. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The parties discussed the international agenda and summarized cooperation in 2025.

«The meeting participants exchanged views on current international issues and summarized the results of multilateral cooperation within the Eurasian integration associations in 2025. Near-term objectives were outlined, including strengthening foreign policy coordination, expanding cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, and ensuring regional security,» the statement reads.

CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov also participated in the meeting.