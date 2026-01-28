13:03
USD 87.45
EUR 103.72
RUB 1.14
English

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with CIS Ambassadors

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Ambassadors of CIS member states. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The parties discussed the international agenda and summarized cooperation in 2025.

«The meeting participants exchanged views on current international issues and summarized the results of multilateral cooperation within the Eurasian integration associations in 2025. Near-term objectives were outlined, including strengthening foreign policy coordination, expanding cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, and ensuring regional security,» the statement reads.

CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov also participated in the meeting.
link: https://24.kg/english/359583/
views: 155
Print
Related
Masadykov and Lebedev discuss roadmap for CSTO, CIS, SCO cooperation
Year of Health Protection to be held in Commonwealth countries
CIS Secretary General names key task for Commonwealth in 2026
Sadyr Japarov attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State in St. Petersburg
Kyrgyzstan among top 3 CIS countries in industrial production growth
Kyrgyzstan leads CIS in retail trade growth
2025 Elections: Mahmadali Vatanzoda appointed Head of CIS IPA Observer Mission
Kyrgyz State Secretary to participate in Peoples of Russia and CIS Festival
Not just drugs: SCNS Chairman of Kyrgyzstan outlines border threats
SCNS delegation participates in CIS conference on countering terrorism
Popular
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste
Hungary interested in use of digital technologies in Kyrgyzstan’s elections Hungary interested in use of digital technologies in Kyrgyzstan’s elections
Kyrgyzkomur mines over 1.3 million tons of coal in 2025 Kyrgyzkomur mines over 1.3 million tons of coal in 2025
28 January, Wednesday
12:54
Parliamentary delegation to pay official visit to Russia at the end of March Parliamentary delegation to pay official visit to Russi...
12:45
Parliament approves agreement on school construction with Saudi Arabia
12:33
Europe and Central Asia enter 2026 with slowing economy
12:08
Osh region resident fined for keeping Red Book golden eagle
11:55
SCNS detains Osh court employees for fictitious employment