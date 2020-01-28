Arrived from China Kyrgyz students quarantined

Six Kyrgyz students, studying at the Xinjiang University in Urumqi, arrived from China the day before. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

All the students are in special wards (isolation wards). They are under constant medical supervision. The students’ health is assessed as satisfactory, there are no clinical signs and symptoms of coronavirus. Laboratory diagnostic tests are being conducted.

The students were in Urumqi from January 21 to January 27, 2020. They arrived in Kyrgyzstan through Kazakhstan.

The Government stressed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was working to draw up a list of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, studying at Chinese universities. If necessary, they will work out the issue of evacuation of Kyrgyz citizens.

A meeting of the Republican Emergency Anti-Epidemic and Anti-Epizootic Commission was held today under the chairmanship of the Vice Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova. The information of the Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev on the situation with coronavirus was heard.

Up to date, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus; the epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan is stable.

Earlier, following the instructions of the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, an emergency response center was formed to monitor the situation with the coronavirus. Members of the center are in constant contact with representatives of the World Health Organization.