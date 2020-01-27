11:43
National futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Tajikistan at tournament in Dushanbe

Women’s futsal team of Kyrgyzstan (under 19 years old) defeated the team of Tajikistan in the third round of CAFA 2020 Futsal International Tournament on January 26. The Women’s Football Association of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Yrysbek kyzy Kenzhebubu (3rd minute) and Aiturgan Askarova (32nd minute) scored goals. The result is 2:0.

The tournament is held in Dushanbe. In the first round, Kyrgyzstan defeated Afghanistan (3: 0), and lost to Uzbekistan (4: 7) in the second round. The next match of the team of Kyrgyzstan with Turkmenistan is scheduled for January 28.
