The national team of Kyrgyzstan, in preparation for the final round of the Asian Cup in Thailand, played a friendly match with a team from Myanmar. The Futsal Association of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on Instagram.

In Bangkok, the Kyrgyz team won with a score 3:1.

Shokhrukh Makhmadaminov, Maksat Alimov and Abdurakhim Daniyar uulu scored the goals.

The 2024 Asian Cup will be held on April 17-28 in Bangkok (Thailand).