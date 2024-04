The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan played the second match at the Asian Cup 2024 in Thailand. The Futsal Association of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

The match between the teams of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan ended with a score 2:2.

The Kyrgyz athletes were losing 0:2, but Shokhrukh Makhmadaminov (36th minute) and Maksat Alimov (40th minute) equalized the score.

Recall, the national team of Kyrgyzstan defeated Japan in the first round.

The national team’s third match will be against South Korea on April 22.