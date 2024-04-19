Asian Futsal Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s team defeats team from Japan

The futsal team of Kyrgyzstan played the first match at the 2024 Asian Cup in Thailand. The Futsal Association of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

The match between the teams of the Kyrgyz Republic and Japan ended with a score 3:2 in favor of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Samat Dzhanat uulu, Maksat Alimov and Kairat Kubanychov scored goals.

The Asian Cup takes place on April 17-28. The national team of Kyrgyzstan plays in Group C along with teams from Japan, Tajikistan and South Korea.

The match between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which after the first round topped the group, will begin on April 20 at 1 p.m.