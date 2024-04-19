11:31
Asian Futsal Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s team defeats team from Japan

The futsal team of Kyrgyzstan played the first match at the 2024 Asian Cup in Thailand. The Futsal Association of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

The match between the teams of the Kyrgyz Republic and Japan ended with a score 3:2 in favor of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Samat Dzhanat uulu, Maksat Alimov and Kairat Kubanychov scored goals.

The Asian Cup takes place on April 17-28. The national team of Kyrgyzstan plays in Group C along with teams from Japan, Tajikistan and South Korea.

The match between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which after the first round topped the group, will begin on April 20 at 1 p.m.
19 April, Friday
11:21
Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan without employment contract expelled from Omsk Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan without employment contract...
11:14
Exchange rate of ruble against Kyrgyz som continues to decline
11:06
Saratov entrepreneurs intend to send test batches of products to Kyrgyzstan
10:23
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Astana for official visit
10:13
Bridge over Alamedin river to be built in Bishkek for 128 million soms
18 April, Thursday
19:07
Organ trafficking: SCNS suppresses activities of transnational group