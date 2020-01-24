17:50
Kyrgyzstan defeats Afghanistan at International Futsal Tournament

The women’s national team of Kyrgyzstan won a match at the start of CAFA-2020 International Futsal Tournament. The Association of Women’s Football of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tournament is held in Dushanbe (Tajikistan) from January 24 to January 29. Six teams play according to a round robin system. The age of the participants is up to 19 years.

Today, Kyrgyzstanis defeated the team of Afghanistan with a score 3: 0. Aiturgan Askarova (12th minute), Yrysbek kyzy Kenzhebubu (33rd minute) and Baktygul Toktobolotova (34th minute) scored goals.

The team of Kyrgyzstan will play with the national team of Uzbekistan in the second round, scheduled for January 25.
