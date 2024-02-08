11:18
CAFA Tournament: Futsal team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Iran

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan played its third match at the Central Asian Football Association Championship, which is taking place in Dushanbe. The team reported on Instagram.

The match with the Iranian team ended with a score 0:11 in favor of Iran.

Earlier, the national team defeated the teams of Turkmenistan (3:1) and Tajikistan (4:2).

In addition to the team from Kyrgyzstan, the teams of Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan participate in the championship. The winner of the tournament will be determined by the highest number of points scored. So far, the team of Kyrgyzstan is second in the standings after Iran.

The national team will play against Uzbekistan on February 11.
