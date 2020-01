The women’s national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan (under 19 years old) lost to the team of Uzbekistan at the second round of CAFA 2020 International Tournament on January 25. The Women’s Football Association of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The team of Kyrgyzstan led with a score 4: 3 during the match, but lost in the end (4: 7). Members of the team Baktygul Toktobolotova (3rd minute), Shakhnoza Ibraimova (23rd minute) and Aizhan Boronbekova (24th minute) scored goals.

The tournament is held in Dushanbe. Kyrgyzstan defeated Afghanistan (3: 0) during a debut match.