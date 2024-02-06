CAFA tournament: Futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Tajikistan

The national futsal team won its second match at the Central Asian Football Association Championship, which is taking place in Dushanbe. The team reported on Instagram.

Match with the team of Tajikistan ended with a score 4:2.

Kenzhebubu Yrysbek kyzy scored two goals, Nursuluu Murzakulova and Medina Ryspekova also scored one goal each.

In the first round the team of Kyrgyzstan defeated the national team of Turkmenistan.

In addition to the team from Kyrgyzstan, the teams of Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan compete at CAFA Сhampionship. The winner will be determined by the highest number of points scored.

The team of Kyrgyzstan will play against the team of Iran on February 7.