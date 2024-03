The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan played two friendly matches in Tashkent. The Futsal Association of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on Instagram.

The Kyrgyz team played against the team of Uzbekistan.

The first match on March 26 ended with a score 2:2. Daniyar Talaibekov scored goals against the opponents.

The teams played their second match on March 28. The Kyrgyzstan’s team lost with a score 2:6.