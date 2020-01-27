10:10
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan

An emergency response center has been set up in Kyrgyzstan to monitor the situation with coronavirus. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As noted, the emergency response center includes specialists from the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic and a number of relevant state bodies. They are in constant contact with representatives of the World Health Organization and exchange operational information.

Up to date, there is no registered cases of coronavirus that broke out in China, which is capable of provoking damage to the respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract and the nervous system.

According to the Ministry of Health, since December 2019, immediately after appearance of the first information and the new virus cases, specialists carry out appropriate preventive and preparatory work.

«In order to prevent import of the coronavirus and for timely detection of signs of the disease, thermal imagers were installed at the airports of Bishkek and Osh, and at all checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border to check for the presence of the virus. Specialists of the sanitary quarantine point check with a thermal imager all persons arriving in the Kyrgyz Republic from the PRC and third countries,» the Government said.

Three wards have been reportedly prepared in the Republican Infectious Disease Hospital in case coronavirus cases are detected. The necessary protective equipment was purchased for doctors. These measures are taken in order to protect those infected with this virus from other patients.

However, experts do not confirm that one can get the virus through contact with objects, for example, through mail parcels.

Kosmosbek Cholponbaev, Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to the Kyrgyz Republic, Du Dewen. The parties agreed to quickly exchange information on the situation with the unknown type of coronavirus.

Representatives of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic also participated in a meeting at the office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Bishkek, where the situation with the coronavirus was discussed.

«The experts of the WHO Special Committee noted that all countries are taking appropriate measures to prevent spread of the virus, and today it is not advisable to declare a state of emergency in connection with the spread of coronavirus,» the statement said.

As noted, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic asks compatriots in the PRC, as well as citizens, who are only about to leave for a neighboring country, to be careful. The Foreign Ministry recommends to take preventive measures, including use of protective masks.

Earlier, the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety of the Kyrgyz Republic introduced a temporary ban on the import of meat and meat products from China.
link: https://24.kg/english/141642/
views: 39
Print
Related
Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on import of meat from China
Coronavirus in China: Health Ministry forms emergency response center
Health Ministry asks Kyrgyzstanis not to panic due to coronavirus in China
Death toll from coronavirus in China rises to 25, number of infected - to 830
New virus: China promises to provide Kyrgyzstan with up-to-date information
Coronavirus in China: Import of infection into Kyrgyzstan possible
New virus death toll in China rises to 17 people
Coronavirus in China: Kyrgyzstan checks comers from China with thermal imagers
Nine people die from new coronavirus in China
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake
Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303 Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303
U.S. travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis: Parties consult on issue U.S. travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis: Parties consult on issue
Kyrgyzstan takes 126th place in Corruption Perceptions Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan takes 126th place in Corruption Perceptions Index 2019
27 January, Monday
10:00
Kyrgyzstanis lose to Uzbekistan at Futsal Tournament in Dushanbe Kyrgyzstanis lose to Uzbekistan at Futsal Tournament in...
09:50
Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan
09:17
Sooronbai Jeenbekov awards Tigran Sargsyan with Dank medal
09:01
Kyrgyz businessmen invited to roadshow in Moscow (Russia)
25 January, Saturday
14:01
Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake
13:53
Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken
13:38
Osh city budget revenues to amount to 1.3 billion soms in 2020
12:58
Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303
12:47
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts