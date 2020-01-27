Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan

An emergency response center has been set up in Kyrgyzstan to monitor the situation with coronavirus. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As noted, the emergency response center includes specialists from the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic and a number of relevant state bodies. They are in constant contact with representatives of the World Health Organization and exchange operational information.

Up to date, there is no registered cases of coronavirus that broke out in China, which is capable of provoking damage to the respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract and the nervous system.

According to the Ministry of Health, since December 2019, immediately after appearance of the first information and the new virus cases, specialists carry out appropriate preventive and preparatory work.

«In order to prevent import of the coronavirus and for timely detection of signs of the disease, thermal imagers were installed at the airports of Bishkek and Osh, and at all checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border to check for the presence of the virus. Specialists of the sanitary quarantine point check with a thermal imager all persons arriving in the Kyrgyz Republic from the PRC and third countries,» the Government said.

Three wards have been reportedly prepared in the Republican Infectious Disease Hospital in case coronavirus cases are detected. The necessary protective equipment was purchased for doctors. These measures are taken in order to protect those infected with this virus from other patients.

However, experts do not confirm that one can get the virus through contact with objects, for example, through mail parcels.

Kosmosbek Cholponbaev, Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to the Kyrgyz Republic, Du Dewen. The parties agreed to quickly exchange information on the situation with the unknown type of coronavirus.

Representatives of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic also participated in a meeting at the office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Bishkek, where the situation with the coronavirus was discussed.

«The experts of the WHO Special Committee noted that all countries are taking appropriate measures to prevent spread of the virus, and today it is not advisable to declare a state of emergency in connection with the spread of coronavirus,» the statement said.

As noted, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic asks compatriots in the PRC, as well as citizens, who are only about to leave for a neighboring country, to be careful. The Foreign Ministry recommends to take preventive measures, including use of protective masks.

Earlier, the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety of the Kyrgyz Republic introduced a temporary ban on the import of meat and meat products from China.