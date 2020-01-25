13:45
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303

A new type of coronavirus is spreading in China: the death toll in the Chinese Hubei province has risen to 39, local authorities report. The total number of deaths in China reached 41. RIA Novosti reports.

At least 38 of them are residents of Wuhan, one — from Ichan; in total, 729 people are infected in the province. One death was registered in Heilongjiang and one — in Hebei provinces.

Related news
Coronavirus in China: Health Ministry forms emergency response center
About 1,303 confirmed cases of the infection have been registered in 29 provinces and cities. There are 1,965 people with suspicion of the new type of coronavirus. The virus has spread to 30 regions of the country.

Currently, 13,967 people, who had close contact with the sick, are under medical supervision.

At least 38 cured patients have been discharged from hospitals.

Paper media outlet reports that a doctor, 62-year-old otolaryngologist Liang Udong, who worked in Wuhan Hospital, died of the coronavirus in China.
link: https://24.kg/english/141608/
views: 72
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on import of meat from China
Coronavirus in China: Health Ministry forms emergency response center
Health Ministry asks Kyrgyzstanis not to panic due to coronavirus in China
Death toll from coronavirus in China rises to 25, number of infected - to 830
New virus: China promises to provide Kyrgyzstan with up-to-date information
Coronavirus in China: Import of infection into Kyrgyzstan possible
New virus death toll in China rises to 17 people
Coronavirus in China: Kyrgyzstan checks comers from China with thermal imagers
Nine people die from new coronavirus in China
WHO to hold emergency meeting due to new coronavirus in China
Popular
U.S. travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis: Parties consult on issue U.S. travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis: Parties consult on issue
Border conflict: Kyrgyzstan offers land plots to Tajikistan for exchange Border conflict: Kyrgyzstan offers land plots to Tajikistan for exchange
Three people killed, seven injured in traffic accident on Bishkek – Osh road Three people killed, seven injured in traffic accident on Bishkek – Osh road
Discouraging forecast: Prices in Kyrgyzstan to only grow in 2020 Discouraging forecast: Prices in Kyrgyzstan to only grow in 2020
25 January, Saturday
13:38
Osh city budget revenues to amount to 1.3 billion soms in 2020 Osh city budget revenues to amount to 1.3 billion soms...
12:58
Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303
12:47
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
12:44
Large batch of smuggled tobacco from Kyrgyzstan detained in Russia
12:34
Sadyr Japarov’s case: Lawyer insists on his transfer to penal settlement