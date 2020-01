The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has set up an emergency response center to monitor the situation with coronavirus in China. The head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told at a press conference.

According to her, the response center was created not only to monitor the situation, but also to prevent the import of the virus into the country.

«The center includes not only representatives of healthcare organizations, but also the veterinary inspection, the Border Service, the Ministry of Culture and other departments,» she said.

Ainura Akmatova added that the Ministry of Health was in constant contact with WHO.