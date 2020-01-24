16:17
Death toll from coronavirus in China rises to 25, number of infected - to 830

A new type of coronavirus is spreading in China: the death toll has risen to 25 people, the number of infected — to 830. MIA Kazinform reported with reference to China Central Television (CCTV).

Over the past day, 27 provinces (districts, cities) reported 259 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. At least 680 suspected cases of the new coronavirus were registered in 19 administrative and territorial units of the PRC.

Five confirmed cases of the new coronavirus were reported in Hong Kong (2), Macau (2) and Taiwan (1). Nine confirmed cases were reported in Thailand (3), Japan (1), South Korea (1), USA (1), Vietnam (2) and Singapore (1).

Physicians isolated a total of 8,420 people due to contacts with patients.

Transport communication was blocked in 10 cities of Hubei province due to the virus. The strictest quarantine is still in force in Wuhan (considered as the epicenter of the infection). Buses, float boats, metro stopped traveling there. Passenger and water transport are not allowed into the city, all air flights and rail runs have been canceled.
