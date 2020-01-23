15:45
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Mining works to be resumed at Kumtor mine

Mining, drilling and blasting operations will be resumed at Kumtor gold mine in the coming days. The Chairman of the Central Committee of the Mining and Metallurgical Trade Union Eldar Tadzhibaev told.

According to him, Kumtor Gold Company CJSC received the necessary permission from the state bodies the day before. The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan has agreed on a mining plan at the Kumtor mine for 2020.

Due to the accident at dump No. 3 of the Kumtor mine, the waste rock will be stored at Chon-Sary-Tor and Kichi-Sary-Tor dumps.

«The company is conducting preparatory activities for resumption of mining operations. More than 500 people will start working according to the schedules,» Eldar Tadzhibaev told.

Recall, mining, drilling and blasting operations have been suspended due to an accident on December 1, 2019 at dump No. 3 of Kumtor mine and two missing employees of the enterprise. The rescue operation was stopped on January 9 this year.
link: https://24.kg/english/141382/
views: 73
Print
Related
Safety measures to be improved at all production sites of Kumtor mine
Incident at Kumtor: Search for missing employees stopped
Mendkovich: If incident occurred not at Kumtor, we wouldn’t have known about it
Ivan Ippolitov: Politicization of incident at Kumtor may end badly
Kumtor incident. Rescuers find car of missing employees
Kumtor incident. Deputies offer to create commission
Kumtor incident. Additional machinery involved in search for employees
Kumtor incident. 28 heavy vehicles involved in search
Photo of the day. Place of search and dump movement at Kumtor
Eldar Tadzhibaev: Two investigations should be conducted after Kumtor incident
Popular
Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink
Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village
Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins
Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway
23 January, Thursday
15:34
Kyrgyzstan takes 126th place in Corruption Perceptions Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan takes 126th place in Corruption Perceptions...
15:22
Five Kyrgyzstanis die in traffic accident in Chelyabinsk Oblast of Russia
15:12
Coach of Satymkul Dzhumanazarov, Darya Maslova passes away
14:59
Accused of murder of Cambridge School director sentenced
14:42
Mining works to be resumed at Kumtor mine