Mining works to be resumed at Kumtor mine

Mining, drilling and blasting operations will be resumed at Kumtor gold mine in the coming days. The Chairman of the Central Committee of the Mining and Metallurgical Trade Union Eldar Tadzhibaev told.

According to him, Kumtor Gold Company CJSC received the necessary permission from the state bodies the day before. The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan has agreed on a mining plan at the Kumtor mine for 2020.

Due to the accident at dump No. 3 of the Kumtor mine, the waste rock will be stored at Chon-Sary-Tor and Kichi-Sary-Tor dumps.

«The company is conducting preparatory activities for resumption of mining operations. More than 500 people will start working according to the schedules,» Eldar Tadzhibaev told.

Recall, mining, drilling and blasting operations have been suspended due to an accident on December 1, 2019 at dump No. 3 of Kumtor mine and two missing employees of the enterprise. The rescue operation was stopped on January 9 this year.