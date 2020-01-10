15:35
Incident at Kumtor: Search for missing employees stopped

Search for two missing Kumtor employees has been stopped. The information was confirmed by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan.

The ministry explained that the joint decision with the relatives of the missing was made on January 9. The negotiations involved senior officials of the company.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations stressed that the people have been searched for, not stopping the search for a single day. Earlier, rescuers found a car, which the missing Kumtor employees used.

A dramatic failure occurred at Kumtor mine at the Lysii waste rock dump at approximately 5:43 a.m. on December 1, 2019. Kumtor initiated an emergency evacuation of all mine personnel from the area and an immediate cessation of mining operations. Two Kumtor employees went missing: a bulldozer driver Zholdosh Zhunushov and a foreman Omurbek Ishenbekov, who were on the night shift.
