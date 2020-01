Former Emergency Situations Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Mirzakhmedov has been appointed a Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Government Office reported.

The order was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

Earlier, Nurbolot Mirzakhmedov was dismissed by a presidential decree from the post of the Minister of Emergency Situations.