Pre-trial proceedings initiated on attack on pediatrician in Bishkek

Police officers identify and search for a woman, who attacked and injured a doctor of the City Children’s Clinical Hospital No. 3 the day before. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek reported.

The doctor turned to the law enforcement agencies with a written statement, asking them to take measures against an unknown person who, being at the hospital with her son, began to behave aggressively and, using obscene language, inflicted bodily harm.

This fact was registered. Pre-trial proceedings were initiated under the Article 119 «Petty Hooliganism.» In addition, a forensic medical examination was commissioned on the fact of bodily harm, based on the results of which an appropriate legal assessment will be given.

Recall, an incident with a doctor occurred yesterday at the City Children’s Clinical Hospital No. 3. The patient attacked the doctor, because she refused to hospitalize her child with tonsillitis.
