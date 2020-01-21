Denis Petrashov wins silver medal at Swimming Tournament in Switzerland

Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov won a silver medal at the CIG Challenge International Swimming Tournament. Organizers of the competition reported.

The tournament was held in Geneva (Switzerland). Denis Petrashov competed at three distances breaststroke. He took the seventh place at 50 meters, the fourth — at 100 meters, and the second — at 200 meters distance. His final result is 2 minutes 15.19 seconds.

Denis Petrashov secured a berth to the Olympics. He will compete in 100 and 200 meters breaststroke. This tournament is a stage of preparation for the Olympic Games.