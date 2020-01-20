17:13
Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway

A soldier died as a result of a traffic accident that occurred on Bishkek — Torugart highway yesterday. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information.

The 26-year-old senior lieutenant served in Gulcha village, Osh region.

«The senior lieutenant worked as a head of the financial service. He came on a business trip to Bishkek. Details of the death are being clarified,» the General Staff noted.

Recall, Toyota Avensis and Volkswagen Vento collided on Bishkek — Torugart highway on January 19. The driver of the last car drove into the oncoming lane. As a result, two people were killed, seven were hospitalized.
